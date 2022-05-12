•Please summarize your background and talk about why you are qualified for this position?
It has been my pleasure to serve the citizens of Madison County in District 2 for the past eight years. I not only represent the ones who live in this district but all the citizens and children of Madison County. Being a graduate of Madison County and live in the county all my life, I am very familiar with the school system and the ones who work in them. It has been a learning experience with things like the budget and day-to-day operations. We have the best system in the state of Georgia in my opinion. Since I am very involved in many community groups this gives me an opportunity to work with students and their families and see them on a regular basis. I currently work for the Piedmont Health care system as a Licensed Practical Nurse, and I have experience in the nursing field so I have been able to educate our administration on the issues of covid and keep us up to date on current healthcare requirements.
•What is your assessment of Madison County Schools? Please offer two examples of what you appreciate about the county system, and at least two examples of what needs improvement or attention? If elected, what will you do to address those issues?
Our graduation is at 95.3%, and I am very proud of this accomplishment. Our system has worked very hard at trying to work with our students and keep them involved and to graduate independent productive citizens. Since being on the board, I feel like our greatest accomplishments is the opening of the Early Learning Center. We have lots of small children who need to get a boost at their education and this is just a small way to get them started. I truly appreciate all the hard workers we have in our system from the bus drives to the lunchroom workers and teachers and administration. It takes a village to keep the system going, and I feel like we have the best in the state. As with any organization or school system there are always things we can work towards improving. The board has already started working on one issue with our middle school system and we are looking forward to working with the administration and making many improvements in the months to come.
Since covid has affected everyone, mental health seems to be a big topic of discussion for everyone. I would like to see our system improve our resources to help students on the local level where parents will not have to worry about having their child out of school for counseling. I would like to also see us improve on our resources for children with special needs. I have a special place in my heart for these children and their parents.
•If you had an opportunity to make vast changes to the education system in this state and country, what changes would you implement to improve the education experience?
(Not filled out)
