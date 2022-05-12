•Please summarize your background and talk about why you are qualified for this position.
The first qualification someone needs if they are to be an effective BOE member is that they understand that they are the community's voice and that the community is in charge of the school systems, not just one individual.. Second, you need to know how the school system works, having taught for 29 plus years and taught and coached for 20 years in Madison County. My wife and I have had all three of our kids attend Madison county school K-12 and play sports, both of these things lend itself to understanding how the school system works. Third, it is important to have an invested interest in the process. I own a small cattle farm, which involves property taxes and I am very invested in the health and future of our county schools with our first granddaughter being in the future class of 2039.
•What is your assessment of Madison County Schools? Please offer two examples of what you appreciate about the county system, and at least two examples of what needs improvement or attention? If elected, what will you do to address those issues?
I love the mission statement, “Graduating Independent Productive Citizens.” We need students to see the relationship between skills learned in school, both soft and hard skills, getting a job, getting a paycheck and how freedom/independence is a product of them. I love our vocational classes. Ag is one of these great programs at the high school. It allows for a lot of community interaction with the schools while learning the needed skills. I was picking up hay from a young farmer last year, and we got talking. He stated the exact thing that I felt, not all students are four-year college students, not due to intelligence, but due to interests. He did an internship with a large farm via work-based learning classes and knew that is what he wanted to do. He also stated that his income is far greater than all his friends that went to a four-year college. We have got to quit seeing high school as just a prep school for a four-year college, but rather creating “Independent Productive Citizens” in a variety of careers.
Another great asset about working in this county is that you feel a part of something. I love going into stores and talking about what the next season will be like, or what your child needs to do to bring their grades up. The school is made up of teachers that love the students. I am thankful for all the teachers my kids have had, the large majority loved my kids and wanted the best for them.
The two things I feel need improvement in our county are transparency and transparency! How can the community, which is ultimately in charge of our school system, be in charge if we don't see what is going on? My experience with the BOE meeting was that it was an exercise in futility. Everything is pre decided, there is no dialogue with issues. If elected I will do my best to shed light on what is going on in our school system, which is an essential part to the community having their voice in the school system. One way I will add transparency is to push for all BOE meetings to be streamed online and archived for future viewing. I would push to do away with the Thursday “pre meeting” which happens before the actual BOE meeting for anything but logistical concerns to running the meeting. I would also push for less executive sessions, only when absolutely needed should the BOE meet in a private session. All this would be done in order to bring more transparency.
I am frugal, and will, if elected, be frugal with your money. Property values are increasing considerably in the county, which will also increase the amount of money that is collected by the schools. We currently have a 16.990 mill rate and I would be in favor of lowering that rate. What we decide to spend money on, the bid process and costs, all need to have complete transparency. My personal belief is that there is no government money, it's your money. The more money that the government collects, the more things they will find “necessary” to spend it on. I will be your push back on spending.
•If you had an opportunity to make vast changes to the education system in this state and country, what changes would you implement to improve the education experience?
Academically, reading needs to be emphasized with resources behind it at the early ages. Reading is key to learning! Thinking skills valued over memorization and regurgitation of facts. My thought is that if you can Google the answer, that is just a fact, but using those facts to synthesize ideas is what the goal should be. As stated earlier, vocational trades need to be as viable an option as a four-year college. Tech schools produce skills that directly lead to jobs without the huge student debt load.
Philosophically, we need to stress that our individual freedoms/rights are not given to us by a government, but God given. They need to understand that freedom is precious and governments are always power hungry. As governments gain power, individuals lose freedoms. They need to learn that hard work makes up for a lot of limitations in life. We need to stress the process along with academics, being on time, working hard, behaving and being respectful of authority. They need to be taught to think critically in order to not be indoctrinated. Who would “knowingly” give up freedoms?
The total word quota for answers is about up, but you can meet me at “Coach Dan Lampe BOE district 2” on Facebook if you have more questions concerning my stance.
Here are a few quotes that I endorse:
Democracy pivots on the education of the population, "If we are to guard against ignorance and remain free, it is the responsibility of every American to be informed.” — past president
“If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be. The functionaries of every government have propensities to command at will the liberty and property of their constituents. There is no safe deposit for these but with the people themselves; nor can they be safe with them without information. Where the press is free and every man able to read, all is safe.” — Thomas Jefferson
Editor's Note: Superintendent Michael Williams was asked about the Thursday “pre meeting” and said he meets with the board chairman and vice chairman on the Thursday prior to the regular meeting to set the agenda. The meeting does not include a quorum of board members.
