•Please summarize your background and talk about why you are qualified for the position?
I am a lifelong citizen of Madison County. I am a graduate of Madison County high school. I attended Dekalb Community College and Athens Technical College studying business. I served as youth director for seven years at Holly Creek Baptist Church where I am a member. I also mentor youth there. I served as president of OES Chapter Zenith 92 for three years. OES is a nonprofit organization that donates school clothing for students, and each year we fund two scholarships for first year college students. I am deeply concerned about our education system and how it will affect the future of our youth in this county. I feel that I am qualified to seek election to the Board of Education in District 2.
•What is your assessment of Madison County School? Please offer two examples of what you appreciate about the county system, and at least two examples of what needs improvement or attention? If elected, what will you do to address those issues?
Our schools are the cornerstones of our community, and we should treat them as such. The quality of Madison County schools K-12 is good. The early learning program that serves pre-school and pre-kindergarten students ranks in the top 20% of all school districts in Georgia. Madison County has graduated 95% of its seniors continuously for four years. The county is working toward financial security. I am hopeful that the E-SPLOST gets strong community support. Even so, improvements can be made. Madison County schools serve almost 5,000 students. The county is growing. With increased growth, the county will acquire many more students. These are issues where I would like to focus my attention. We need a plan to alleviate bringing in more trailers for classrooms and maintaining a good student-teacher ratio. We need to be working with the county to address potential traffic issues. If elected, my plan is to work with the board of education to help make our schools even better.
•If you had an opportunity to make vast changes to the education system in this state and county, what changes would you implement to improve the education experience?
Making vast changes takes time. If I had an opportunity to implement or improve the education system, it would start with a major increase in teacher pay. A beginning teacher in Georgia makes about the same annual salary as a garbage collector, according to some surveys. Teachers manage classrooms but are paid at about half the salary of other professional managers. Yet, teachers manage our most precious resources every day. Mental health is also especially important in school systems today. There is a need for counselors to have extensive training in mental health to help students with stress and mental health issues. These are changes I would like to improve or implement in our school systems.
