•Please summarize your background and talk about why you are qualified for this position?
My name is Derek Scott Chatham. I go by Scotty. I was born and raised in Commerce, where I attended Commerce High School. I am married to Ethel Chatham and have a son who is 25 years old, and 2 stepdaughters, 14 and 11 years old.
I have owned a ceramic tile business, Chatham and Son, LLC, for 25 years. My family and I attend Trinity Baptist Church. My stepdaughter transferred to Madison County School system in 2020.
•What is your assessment of Madison County Schools? Please offer two examples of what you appreciate about the county system, and at least two examples of what needs improvement or attention? If elected, what will you do to address those issues?
After hearing and seeing what appears to be various issues regarding the school system, I decided to try and become proactive in trying to make a difference in our schools for the children.
I will strive to bring transparency to many questions and concerns I hear about and that are brought to my attention regarding our schools. It is my belief that everyone has the right to know any and every thing that is happening in the school system. This includes, but not limited to, budgets, money spent, kid’s behavior, teacher’s involvements, social media, violence, drugs, etc. Whatever the issue may be, it is a community issue, not a closed-door issue.
I believe if you are aware of issues or concerns with the schools and you just sit back and stay silent, the issues for the children are never going to get fixed. In some cases, it is good to have new faces and ideas brought to the school system.
I am, and always will be, available for any concerns or ideas. You can reach me at any time at 706-983-0193. I would truly appreciate your vote, as your vote is a vote for the children of Madison County School System.
•If you had an opportunity to make vast changes to the education system in this state and country, what changes would you implement to improve the education experience?
(Not answered)
