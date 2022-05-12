•Please summarize your background and why you are the best choice for the position?
My legislative experience comes with a proven voting record of representing the views of the citizens of Madison County and legislative involvement to cure problem issues, example like the environmental problems of creosote burning. I've never voted for a tax increase; I've always supported policies of fiscal stability and prosperity for services to promote benefits to Madison County. I have always supported and voted for the Constitutional rights of all citizens. My motto has always been “serving people first” which means promoting constituent service and responding when called upon by citizens or local government. I've never forgot who I represent or where I come from.
•Please describe two legislative acts you will push for if elected to serve in the 2023 Georgia General Assembly?
As a member of the House budget committee, I will continue to support full funding of our school funding formula. As a member of the house public safety and homeland security committee I will continue to support public safety and law enforcement. I will continue to work on election reform to ensure that laws, rules and regulations are uniform in every county and jurisdiction to eliminate fraud and unfairness. I will continue to support and promote Georgia agriculture, the number one industry in Georgia.
•Please speak about your value system. What is important to you, and what will you do as a legislator to uphold those values?
My values remain steady. I view my duty to represent all citizens of Madison County with honest answers to issues before them. Constituent service and involvement to always be of service to local governments when called upon. To always put my elective duty to Madison County and its citizens before private or personal interest. To always uphold the Constitution of Georgia and the United States.
•What are your biggest concerns for Madison County, and what will you do to help the county navigate its challenges?
Madison County and all Northeast Georgia is experiencing growth that brings unprecedented issues. All our rural area needs to be prepared. I am elected to help, listen and respond to the local officials elected by the citizens to find solutions and move forward. My position is to help any request to promote stability for Madison County citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.