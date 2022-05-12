•Please summarize your background and why you are the best choice for the position?
My name is Dylan Purcell. I am a former school teacher. I taught at Franklin County Middle School, and I still help coach the middle school wrestling team. I was raised in Hart County. I was blessed to have two hard working parents who raised me, parents that lived their own American Dream and brought me up to know right from wrong and instilled respect and the value of hard work in me. To know how to handle guns and to understand that a gun is not for sport shooting or hunting, but to protect “We the People” from a tyrannical government. My parents also taught me to understand our Constitution and our Republic, and I received the inherent pride we all naturally receive when finding out that we, ourselves, are part of the greatest political experiment of all time. All we have to do is participate.
And I did. During the 2020 election, I was a field organizer for the Georgia Republican Party, working my tail off for President Trump.
I kept waiting for one of our elected leaders to stand up and fight for “We the People” and our unalienable rights, but the Georgia Republican Party did not have the courage to step up. Silenced by Ralston and the leadership, the election was stolen. I decided to run because my representative did nothing to stand up for the election and I decided to be the change that I wanted to see. My name is Dylan Purcell, I am running to reform the Rino Republican Party in Georgia. To transform the Republican Party into an organization that advocates for “We the People” and our rights rather than corporate and special interests.
•Please describe two legislative acts you will push for if elected to serve in the 2023 Georgia General Assembly?
True election reform by ending black box voting machines in Georgia and using the existing justice system and courts to prosecute election fraud instead of a group of state bureaucrats like SB 202. Along with chain of custody and paper ballots.
School vouchers and a return to local education. Our education system is crumbling and the blame can be placed squarely on state and federal overreach into local school systems. We have to start by ridding ourselves of the Department of Education. Parents should have the right to educate their children in the manner that the parents see fit.
•Please speak about your value system. What is important to you, and what will you do as a legislator to uphold those values?
I was brought up in church and my wife and I attend Carnesville Church of God. From my parents and Sunday school, I inherited a sense of justice and right and wrong. To uphold these values in the legislature, my first order of business will be to change the leadership in the House. David Ralston is a corrupt and unethical leader. How can the Georgia Republicans pass good legislation with immoral and unethical leadership? Furthermore, men are men and women are women, and this perversion of God’s creation and the assault on our children by the media, entertainment, and medical system must be stopped in its tracks by refusing subsidies to this type of act and prosecuting groomers, pedophiles, and doctors who mutilate kids to the fullest extent of the law.
•What are your biggest concerns for Madison County, and what will you do to help the county navigate its challenges?
An issue that arose in the legislature this year that concerns Madison County and all Counties in Georgia is the assault on the sovereignty of the county by Georgia Republicans. HB 1093 almost passed this year, and it would have done three key things: taken away the sovereign immunity of the county, taking power away from the county to create local zoning laws, and allowed the state to partner with corporations to build low income housing wherever bureaucrats deem fit.
Why is the Georgia Republican Party passing laws in the direct interest of corporations and the World Economic Forum?
Food. The agricultural industry in Georgia is regulated by 87 pages of regulations and at the federal level 42 volumes of regulations. With the threat of food shortages and fertilizer prices skyrocketing, agriculture in Georgia should be deregulated. We live in a very fertile area with fantastic farmers. The state should allow those farmers to sell directly to the community, beef, pork, chicken, canned goods, and produce.
I am speaking at the Madison County Republican Party meeting Thursday, May 19. Come out and listen to a fresh voice.
My name is Dylan Purcell, candidate for State Representative District-33 serving Hart, Franklin and parts of Madison County. I would be honored to have your vote in the May 24 Republican Primary. Join me as we make 2022 the “Reckoning of the Rino Republican Party.”
