The Madison County Board of Elections and Registration has announced the following changes to polling locations in Comer, Colbert and Fork (Carlton) precincts. These changes will be in effect Nov. 3.
Comer
Old: Comer Volunteer Fire Dept.
169 Laurel Ave
Comer, GA 30629
New: City of Comer Travel Museum
1984 Center Street
Comer, GA 30629
Colbert
Old: Colbert City Hall
23 South 4th St.
Colbert, GA 30628
New: Colbert First Baptist Church
Family Life Center
65 S. 5th Street
Colbert, GA 30628
Fork (Carlton)
Old: Carlton Volunteer Fire Dept.
21 South Seventh St
Carlton, GA 30627
New: Carlton Baptist Church
Family Life Center
100 Church Street
Carlton, GA 30627
