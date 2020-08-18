The Madison County Board of Elections and Registration has announced the following changes to polling locations in Comer, Colbert and Fork (Carlton) precincts. These changes will be in effect Nov. 3.

Comer

Old: Comer Volunteer Fire Dept.

169 Laurel Ave

Comer, GA 30629

New: City of Comer Travel Museum

1984 Center Street

Comer, GA 30629

Colbert

Old: Colbert City Hall

23 South 4th St.

Colbert, GA 30628

New: Colbert First Baptist Church

Family Life Center

65 S. 5th Street

Colbert, GA 30628

Fork (Carlton)

Old: Carlton Volunteer Fire Dept.

21 South Seventh St

Carlton, GA 30627

New: Carlton Baptist Church

Family Life Center

100 Church Street

Carlton, GA 30627

