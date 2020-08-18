The Madison County Board of Elections and Registration has offered instructions for how to receive an absentee ballot.
In order to receive an absentee ballot by mail a voter must submit his/her completed and signed application for official absentee ballot to one of the following:
•Mail to: Madison County Board of Elections & Registration, P.O. Box 328, Danielsville, GA 30633
•Fax to: 706-795-2233
•Email to: tdean@madisonco.us
An application for an official absentee ballot can be obtained in one of the following ways:
•Visit www.mcelections.net
•Visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov
•Call the BOER office at 706-795-6335
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.