The Madison County Board of Elections and Registration Office will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27 due to water issues.
Latest Madison News
- Elections office to be closed Dec. 27
- Kemp declares statewide weather emergency with frigid temperatures on the way
- The pill & the pain: A look at opiate addiction, overdoses, recovery
- MITCHAM: Telling the story of ‘Mark’
- LETTER: Groundwater must be protected
- Audit of cell towers brings in $100K for county
- Carlton man charged with theft by deception
- GANDY: God’s blessings on Madison County
Most Popular
Articles
- Deer causing problems for local motorists
- The pill & the pain: A look at opiate addiction, overdoses, recovery
- Shiloh-Fort Lamar Road fire victim identified
- Audit of cell towers brings in $100K for county
- Danielsville to hire a city manager
- Carlton man charged with theft by deception
- Ila officials talk about loose animals, renovation debris
- Judge rules against temporary reinstatement of Walton
- MITCHAM: Telling the story of ‘Mark’
- LETTER: Groundwater must be protected
Images
Commented
- Ginn out as IDA director (2)
- The pill & the pain: A look at opiate addiction, overdoses, recovery (2)
- A place of caring: Rooker and the food bank help those in need (2)
- PHOTOS: Colbert Christmas Festival (1)
- 911 calls up significantly since pandemic began (1)
- MITCHAM: Fertilzer, robots and the speed of change (1)
- LETTER: I’ve done my duties as mayor legally and correctly (1)
- LETTER: Colbert-Comer corridor should not be designated for commercial, industrial growth (1)
- MITCHAM: The right ring of the wrong word (1)
- Primarily ‘Possums: Former librarian rehabilitates wildlife (1)
- GANDY: God’s blessings on Madison County (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.