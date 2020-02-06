The Madison County elections office will give demonstrations on new voting equipment at the following times and locales:
•Wednesday, Feb. 12, 12 p.m., Erastus Christian Church
•Monday, Feb. 24, 5 p.m., Jones Chapel Church
ELECTION DATES
Here are some key dates:
•March 24 — Presidential preference primary
•April 21 — Special election runoff
•May 19 — General primary and non-partisan elections
•July 21 — General primary and non-partisan runoffs
•Nov. 3 — General election
•Dec. 1 — General election runoffs
•Jan. 5, 2021 — General election runoffs for federal races.
QUALIFYING SET FOR MARCH 2-6
Qualifying begins at 9 a.m., Monday, March 2, and will end at noon Friday, March 6. Primaries and non partisan elections will be held May 19.
All candidates who wish to qualify for all races will qualify at the Board of Elections and Registration Office, 94 Spring Lake Drive, Danielsville.
For information, contact Tracy Dean at the Board of Elections and Registration Office at 706-795-6335.
Qualifying fees are as follows: Sheriff, $1,943.28; Clerk of Superior Court, $1,591.05; Tax Commissioner, $1,591.05; Probate Judge, $1,591.05; Chairman, BOC, $1,943.28; BOC, District 1 and 2 Commissioners, $216; Board of Education, $94.62; and Coroner, $351.81.
UPCOMING VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE
The voter registration deadline for the March 24 Presidential Preference Primary will be Feb. 24. Voter registration applications are available at the Board of Elections and Registration office at 94 Spring Lake Drive from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Applications are also available at the Madison County Library, and can be downloaded from the Georgia Secretary of State Website at www.sos.ga.us or the BOER office website, www.mcelections.net.
Those who have applied for voter registration at the Department of Drivers Services and have not received a precinct identification card in the mail are encouraged to inquire about the status of their application with the Board of Elections and Registration at 706-795-6335 or through the MVP option at www.sos.ga.us. If anyone has any questions regarding their voting status, they may call the elections office for that information.
February 24 is the last day for a voter to change their name or address if he/she has moved within the county to an address different from the address shown on the voter’s registration card. It is the duty of the voter to notify the Board of Elections and Registration by this date in order for the voter to be placed in the correct precinct and for the voters name to be placed on the correct list of voters.
EARLY VOTING FOR PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE PRIMARY
Early voting for the Presidential Preference Primary will begin Monday March 2 and end Friday, March 20. Hours will be 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day at the Board of Elections and Registration office. Saturday voting will be held March 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the elections office.
For more information, contact the elections office at 706-795-6335 or email tdean@madisonco.us.
HOW TO RECEIVE AN ABSENTEE BALLOT
In order to receive an Absentee Ballot by mail, a voter must submit his/her completed and signed application for official absentee ballot to one of the following: Madison County Board of Elections and Registration, P.O. Box 328, Danielsville, GA 30633. Fax to 706-795-2233 or email to tdean@madisonco.us. An application for an official absentee ballot can be obtained in one of the following ways: visit www.mcelections.net, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or call the elections offce at 706-795-6335
POLL WORKERS SOUGHT
Madison County is in need of poll workers for the 2020 elections.
“If you are a citizen of the United States, if you are at least 16 years old, if you are a resident of Madison County, if you are able to read, write and speak the English language, if you are not a convicted felon, if you possess a sense of dedication and pride in your work, if you are patient and enjoy working with people, if you take direction well and pay attention to detail, you may be just the person we are looking for!” elections officials said.
Those interested can visit mcelections.net and complete the application for poll workers. Once completed, a potential poll worker may either return it by mail or fax to 706-795-2233, email to tdean@madisonco.us or drop it off at the elections office. For more information, call 706-795-6335.
