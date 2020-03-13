Madison County Board of Elections and Registration Chairperson Tracy Dean said Friday that there have been no voting schedule changes due to the coronavirus.
Early voting is set to continue through Friday, March 20 at the elections office at 94 Spring Lake Drive in Danielsville. Saturday voting will be offered at the elections office March 14.
County offices are open Monday, March 16. And further determinations on what offices will be closed starting Tuesday will be made at that time.
The only elections on the March 24 ballots are the 2020 Presidential Preference Primaries. No local elections will be decided until the May 19 primaries, when a slew of contested elections for local offices will be on the ballot. Early voting for that election will begin April 27.
Turnout for the presidential primaries has been low, with only 461 people casting early ballots as of Friday.
Dean said the elections staff is wiping down voting machines and she said the state government has promised more sanitizer and cleaning supplies. She said that no precinct poll workers have opted out of the March 24 elections.
For more information, call 706-795-6335 or visit http://www.mcelections.net/
(If any election changes are made due to the coronavirus, we will post here as soon as possible.)
