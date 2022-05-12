•Please summarize your background and why you are the best choice for the position?
I live on our fifth generation family farm here in Madison County and love the people in our community. As an engineer, I love to serve the public and solve problems for people which I started doing in my career for Jackson EMC. I worked for years in the Neese district office and eventually left Jackson EMC to become the first city manager in Royston. During my tenure there, I learned a lot about local government and how we could make government more efficient and reduce taxes. I went on to eventually manage the City of Sugar Hill and our adjoining Franklin County. My work there paid big dividends to those residents with better service and lower taxes. Over the two decades in local government, I learned a lot about how to improve government and make it accountable to the citizens. When unemployment in Georgia was 14% and people were hurting, I decided I could help our citizens and decided to run for the senate. Results make the difference. During my tenure we have become the number one state in the nation for business, reduced our unemployment to less than 3%, fully funded our schools, voted to reduce income tax by 17%, eliminated the state property tax, refunded over a billion dollars to the taxpayers just this year, protected the rights of parents to raise their children as they see fit, passed legislation to protect the lives of the unborn, and fought to strengthen your constitutional rights. Education, experience, effort and proven performance make me the best choice to serve as your senator in the 47th District.
•Please describe two legislative acts you will push for if elected to serve in the 2023 Georgia General Assembly?
I cosponsored and passed the toughest and best election bill in the USA. I will again sponsor and push for legislation to add security paper for absentee ballots, eliminate drop boxes, and add a better verifiable chain of custody on all ballots. Election integrity is critical to protect our Republic of the United States.
As chairman of transportation, I will be working to improve our freight and logistics handling ability. I will be working with my colleagues to pass legislation improving our transportation systems. Doing so reduces traffic delays on our highways, airports, and at rail crossings but most importantly this promotes the growth of our economy, eliminates supply chain issues, and provide good paying jobs for our citizens.
•Please speak about your value system. What is important to you, and what will you do as a legislator to uphold those values?
I value integrity, respect, personal responsibility and hard work. I believe voters need to know where their elected officials stand on issues, and they will stand solid on those issues. Whether we agree or disagree on an issue, I will continue to treat all voters with respect. I believe I am responsible to our voters and accountable for my actions and should not be smeared by misleading negative political attacks that distort my record. Bar none, nobody works harder to solve problems and be accessible to serve our citizens. I run on me and my record; not bashing other candidates. Please call me on my personal cell phone and let me know how I can serve you better: 706-680-4466.
•What are your biggest concerns for Madison County, and what will you do to help the county navigate its challenges?
Madison County is experiencing tremendous growth like most of our surrounding counties and with that growth comes many changes. The challenge we face is to manage the growth coming while at the same time continue to improve our excellent quality of life with individual freedoms, safe communities, excellent education opportunities, good jobs, affordable housing and healthcare, recreational outlets, and a low cost of living and continue to lower taxes. I was lucky to be a Master 4-Her and learn to live the motto, “to make the best better.” I have the experience of serving in both state and local government. I have built relationships with other state and federal leaders to facilitate the partnership between our local leaders and other government agencies. This partnership has rewarded our citizens with millions of dollars in funding for projects in Madison County. What is unique about me is; I have the knowledge and private sector work experience that gives me the ability to know when we need to cut bureaucracy and sometimes just get government out of the way. I promise to continue to be your voice at the state senate to help improve life here in Madison County.
I have spent my life serving the public and improving individuals’ lives for our citizens. I have a proven track record on making the best better and I promise to run on how I can and will make your lives better and not sling mud or run negative falsehoods on others that put themselves up for public service. I ask for your continued support and to vote in Frank Ginn between now and May 24th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.