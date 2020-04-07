Madison County Emergency Medical Services, the 911 office, volunteer firefighters and First Responders are all experiencing low call volumes for county emergency services since the shelter in place order went into effect for the state last week.
EMA Manager and EMS Director Bobby Smith said he thinks this means that folks, for the most part, are adhering to the state and local emergency orders to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of cases and fatalities continue to climb.
He said the Department of Health is still not supplying the county with any information about positive virus cases, but that Piedmont Athens Regional did begin to send some numbers (no names) on Monday and he thinks that St. Mary’s will also begin doing that. He said that information will only be in regard to the number of positive patients transported by EMS, not those who sought treatment by private vehicle. It also does not include those tested at their private doctor’s offices or at another testing site or those who are symptomatic but are not tested.
Madison County’s official positive COVID-19 cases stood at nine as of Tuesday afternoon, with one fatality. Smith said he had no information on the fatality.
Smith said that though the call volume countywide remains low, they have begun using standard precautions for the virus on every call regardless of how the patient presents, in order to protect both the patient and the EMS crew.
Previously, EMS had a designated ambulance and crew for potential COVID-19 patients for each shift but Smith said all crews and ambulances are responding to these calls.
And so far, there have been no positive cases among the county’s EMS employees.
“For right now, it seems our safety protocols seem to be working,” Smith said.
And the county has an adequate supply of PPE (personal protective equipment) for the needs of emergency workers, he confirmed.
Smith said he does not think the state has reached the peak of infection yet, but is hopeful that will be soon.
“I urge everyone to continue to practice social distancing when they have to be out and about and to remain at home as much as possible,” he said.
All local entities such as EMS, 911, the sheriff’s office, the board of commission chairman, mayors, firefighters and others remain in regular communication and that he is also regularly in touch with GEMA.
Smith also urged those that experience chest pains, symptoms of stroke, trauma victims and others to continue to call 911 and that every precaution to prevent exposure to the virus is being taken on all calls.
“Call your doctor and/or call us when you have a need, do not ignore serious medical symptoms,” Smith said.
He said all personnel work to educate their patients, families and others on proper precautions to help prevent contracting the COVID-19 virus.
Over at the 911 office, Director Brenan Baird says dispatchers are experiencing all-time lows in call volume, also likely a result of less people on the roads and obeying the stay at home orders and social distancing orders in place.
Domestic incidents, however, are up about 25 percent from this period last year, Baird said.
The 911 Center receives an average of eight-to-10 COVID-19 related calls each day.
Also of note, Baird said, is that support for public safety personnel by way of food deliveries, accolades and verbal thanks are at an all-time high and that all of that is appreciated very much by those on the front lines of public safety.
