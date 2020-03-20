EMA Director Bobby Smith said as of Friday, there are no reported positive cases of COVID-19 in Madison County. He said that the hospitals, as well as the Department of Public Health are to notify each county when there is a positive case in that county and he has received no such notification so far.
And as EMS director, Smith said he is pleased that the 911 call volume has been lower, which he believes is a result of people heeding the government’s advice and staying home.
Smith said he strongly encourages social distancing if you have to out and about (maintaining a distance of six feet from others), frequent handwashing and covering sneezes and coughs. He said he also continues to encourage those with symptoms such as a dry cough, fever and chills to call their doctor to receive instructions and that if they don’t have a primary doctor, to call the COVID-19 hotline.
He said he also asks that citizens not drive up for service at any of the EMS stations, but to call 911 instead.
“If it is necessary for us to come out, we need time to put on the personal protective equipment (PPE) required before we come in contact with the patient,” he said.
Speaking of PPE, Smith said they have received some additional equipment from the state but will likely need more.
He said that as of right now, there are no plans for a “shelter in place order” for Madison County but that social distancing and staying at home are highly encouraged.
A drive-through referral only testing site is also being set up in Clarke County. He said he was unsure of the location or when it will open.
Private labs are now assisting the CDC with testing, so Smith said he expects it to become easier to get tested and to get results back over the coming days.
Updates will posted periodically here on The Journal website and Madison County EMS has established its own Facebook page for updates as well.
First Responders and firefighter call outs are being limited to primarily trauma, chest pain and similar calls at this time to limit their exposure, particularly until they have enough supplies to provide them with the proper PPE.
