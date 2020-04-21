There were 16 confirmed positive cases for the coronavirus and one death reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) as of noon Tuesday, up from 12 confirmed cases a week ago.
Emergency Management Director Bobby Smith, who also serves as EMS director, said they have seen an uptick in calls from suspected COVID-19 cases over the past few days, but he doesn’t know if the new positives were transported by Madison County EMS or not.
Smith has received no information about the county’s single death from the virus other than what was publicly released.
“I urge citizens to continue social distancing practices like remaining at least six feet apart, wearing a mask in public and frequent handwashing,” Smith said, regarding the governor’s decision to allow some businesses such as barbershops, beauty and nail salons, tattoo parlors and others to re-open Friday, followed by restaurants and other businesses on Monday.
“That doesn’t mean we should go back to normal,” he stressed, adding that those with pre-existing conditions and other health concerns should continue to stay at home.
He said if the public becomes less cautious, he fears there will be an uptick in cases in the county and across the state.
“Madison County has done a good job so far and we need to continue being cautious as businesses re-open,” Smith said.
