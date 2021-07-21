A group of citizens plan to meet Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. to share information and discuss forming an organization for the purpose of providing emergency housing for the residents of Madison County. The meeting will be held in the Jackson EMC community room on Hwy. 29 South at Spratlin Mill Road.
“God has placed a burden on the hearts of several individuals,” Mitchell Hill, one of the organizers, said, adding that a few individuals have already met and discussed the emergency housing shortage and feel that it would take a "village" to undertake such an endeavor.
Loren Metts, the previous McKinney-Vento Migrant Program Specialist, provided the names of several who at some point had expressed an interest in participating in this organization.
“Please feel free to invite other individuals that you know who would also like to be involved,” organizers said.
For more information, contact Hill at 706-255-7844.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.