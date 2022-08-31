Emmerson Nash woke up one morning in 2017 at the age of 4 with the idea a lemonade stand to raise money for the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter.
She approached her “Pop,” Curtis Clark with her idea and he immediately built her a stand to place in front of his business, Clark Glass. She made $213 at the first event, serving cups of lemonade. Before it was over, she had begun planning a chocolate and coffee stand for the winter.
At her next event in February 2018, Nash made jewelry, arts and crafts to sell with the hot cocholoate and coffee and raised $680.
Her parents, Christy Clark and Adam Nash, realized that she was not going to stop with her efforts, and with their support, she has hosted two events every year since, each event growing with the help of volunteers and community support.
All proceeds are donated to MOAS, and as of March 22 those donations totaled $11,383.53. Her next event will be Oct. 23 and will feature a carnival/Halloween theme with games, prizes, goodies and lemonade.
Nash was recognized with a proclamation for her fundraising efforts at the county commissioners’ Aug. 29 meeting.
“At her young age, Emmerson has already set a stellar example of community involvement and caring that all can look to for inspiration,” the proclamation read.
