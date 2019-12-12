The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) requested a meeting Dec. 4 with Georgia Renewable Power (GRP). The Madison County Journal requested to attend the meeting, but the EPD responded that the meeting wasn’t open to the public. However, EPD officials said they would provide a summary of what was discussed.
The Journal submitted the following questions regarding the Dec. 4 meeting, with responses from EPD communications coordinator Kevin Chambers:
•What was the general purpose for the meeting?
The EPD Air Protection Branch requested the meeting in letters to GRP and National Salvage dated Nov. 19, 2019. The meeting request was issued in response to multiple citizen complaints. GRP, Veolia and National Salvage all sent representatives to the meeting. The stated purpose of the meeting was to discuss measures taken or to be taken to minimize fugitive particulate matter emissions and startup and shutdown emissions. We also wanted to learn about any noise reduction efforts. The EPD Watershed Protection Branch and Land Protection Branch attended the meeting as well. The Watershed Protection Branch discussed several issues of concern with the companies.
•Were any directives issued by the EPD regarding the plant’s operations? For instance, were they told to chip railroad ties inside or off-site? Are there any changes related to how railroad ties are handled, processed or burnt?
The Air Protection Branch notified GRP that, effective immediately, no ground railroad ties are to be fed to the boiler during startups and planned shutdowns.
•(After the previous response, a followup question was submitted to ask for further clarification on the EPD’s restriction on railroad ties).
This restriction has nothing to do with the boiler-commissioning period. The boiler will periodically shut down for maintenance or a mechanical problem. During this time, they will stop feeding the boiler fuel. When GRP resumes feeding fuel to the boiler to bring the boiler back up to temperature, the fuel shall contain no ground up railroad ties until the air pollution control devices are back online. Similarly, if they plan to shut down for planned maintenance, they need to switch away from burning railroad ties before initiating the shutdown process.
•Were citizens’ concerns about pollution from creosote-treated railroad ties discussed at the meeting and what are both the EPD and the companies doing to address worries about potential health effects?
Yes, combustion of creosote-treated railroad ties in the boiler were discussed. Burning of up to 20 percent creosote-treated railroad ties is allowed during normal operations, when the air pollution control device is operating efficiently. Metal must be removed from the railroad ties and they must be ground or shredded prior to being fed to the boiler.
•Were more meetings planned between EPD and GRP and its contractors?
None is planned at this time.
•Are there further permits related to air quality or water runoff that are pending? And what are the next steps in permitting for the plant?
An application for a Title V Operating Permit is due to the Air Protection Branch within 12 months of the facility commencing operation (May 26, 2020 for GRP Madison). There will be an opportunity to comment on the draft Title V permit before it is issued. No water permits are pending for the Franklin County Plant. The NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) wastewater permit is in the pre-draft stage for the Madison County Plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.