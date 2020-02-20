State environmental officials say railroad ties haven’t been properly handled by the company overseeing the ties for Georgia Renewable Power (GRP).
National Salvage and Service Corporation, which manages railroad ties at the GRP plant in Colbert, received a “notice of violation” Feb. 5 from the Environmental Protection Division (EPD) for failure to adhere to state regulations on handling the crossties at the site.
The railroad ties are used as a fuel source at the biomass power plant, which burns wood to generate electricity. The burning of the creosote-treated ties has been a major source of controversy, with many local citizens saying such a material shouldn’t be burned as a fuel source due to the potential negative health effects of toxins released during the process. GRP has responded that the practice is legal and that the company will meet emissions guidelines. Meanwhile, state legislators Alan Powell and Tom McCall have introduced a bill in the state House of Representatives to ban the burning of creosote-treated products as a fuel source. The Madison County Board of Commissioners is also scheduled to address the matter at the group’s Feb. 24 meeting.
But the EPD letter to National Salvage addresses water runoff issues related to the railroad ties, which are brought to the site by rail car.
“The chipping process produces dust containing creosote, which is washed into the adjacent ditch and eventually discharges into a pond located on GRP – Madison property,” wrote Lewis Hays, program manager for the EPD Watershed Compliance Program.
Neither National Salvage nor GRP offered comments regarding the Feb. 5 notice of violation.
Hays said the notice is a result of a Nov. 20 inspection of the site.
“Debris from the chipping operation were evident in the ditches leaving the site and appear to be accumulating in the pond located on the adjacent catch basins where they are exposed to stormwater,” he wrote. “The water misting must be monitored such that a minimum amount of water is used, and better dust management practices must be implemented to collect the dust particles to prevent stormwater contact and prevent their release to waters of the state.”
The EPD used photos from citizens as part of its evidence.
“Visual observations based on photographs taken by concerned citizens indicate that water is sprayed on the chipping conveyor belt to reduce dust developed from the chipping operation,” wrote Hays. “This contaminated water is not an allowable non-stormwater discharge and cannot discharge to stormwater inlets or comingle with stormwater. The Division alleges that the discharge of this contaminated water will be considered an illicit discharge under the Clean Water Act and the Georgia Rules and Regulations for Water Quality Control. Any residual water must be collected and disposed in an appropriate manner.”
The EPD instructed National Salvage to respond within 30 days with plans to remedy the problems, including a plan to bring all railcar unloading operations inside the current facility boundaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.