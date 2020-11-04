The county industrial authority approved a water line project in September that will bring more water from Franklin County to the southern portion of the county. And IDA executive director Frank Ginn said this week that the state Environmental Protection Division (EPD) has approved the authority’s plans for the project.
Now the authority will seek approval from the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT). Much of the water line project lies in the DOT rights of way.
A 12-inch line will tie on to the county system at the Reserve at Rogers Mill Subdivision, then run down Rogers Mill Road to Hwy. 106, where it will tie back into an existing line at Hwy. 106 and Neese Diamond Hill Road. An existing line down Hwy. 29 comes down Irwin Kirk Road to Hwy. 98, then to Brewer Phillips Road and Booger Hill Road, then back to Hwy. 29. The new line will provide a secondary route of water from the Hwy. 98 area down to the southern portion of the county.
Ginn said he the IDA hopes to have the project completed by the end of May.
Madison County has long faced the issue about what to do with the dam at Seagraves Lake. The IDA director also said the authority is considering lowering the height of the dam from 34 to 25 feet and the pond level by two feet. A rock formation at the east side of the dam would be removed and used as a full-time spillway. The county took ownership of the Seagraves Lake Dam in 2007 with the intention of repairing it and using the lake as a water source. But the lake is not a feasible water source for the county. And the IDA needs to upgrade the dam to mitigate the potential hazard in the event of a dam breach.
