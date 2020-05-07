The State House of Representatives unanimously voted in March in favor of a ban on burning creosote-treated wood as a fuel source at power plants, such as the Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) facility in Colbert. That bill is set to go before the State Senate.
But the outbreak of COVID-19 shut down the 2020 legislative session. And now the legislation is in limbo until the Senate reconvenes.
The Journal asked Georgia Environmental Protection Division spokesperson Kevin Chambers for an update this week on what the EPD has been doing related to GRP during the coronavirus shutdown.
Here was his response:
“The EPD Air Protection Branch and the Watershed Protection Branch continue to receive citizen complaints regarding GRP (both Franklin and Madison) and National Salvage and we continue to investigate those complaints. I don’t have an update on pending enforcement at this time. Air Protection Branch Chief Karen Hays toured the areas surrounding GRP Madison, National Salvage and GRP Franklin last week to better understand the air-quality complaints and concerns.
The Air Protection Branch has a permit application in house for National Salvage. In February, EPD issued permit amendments to GRP Franklin and GRP Madison limiting the amount of railroad ties that can be burned as fuel.
Madison has submitted a wastewater permit application and it is currently under review. Franklin has submitted an application to renew their wastewater permit, which is also under review.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.