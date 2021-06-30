State regulators are waiting for more information from Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) before they decide on whether to grant GRP’s wastewater permit application at its Colbert facility.
GRP seeks a permit from the state Environmental Protection Division to release an average of 273,000 gallons a day from the facility, with a maximum of 3.55 million gallons per day. That water will flow into Beaverdam Creek in the Savannah River Basin. The releases will include pollutants, such as chloroform, copper, cyanide, zinc, phosophorus and oil and grease.
“Specifically, we asked the GRP Madison facility to revise their antidegradation analysis to include all facilities which have been able to accept the wastewater from GRP Madison for treatment,” said EPD spokesman Kevin Chambers when asked about the status of the permit. “Correspondence with GRP Madison following the public notice indicated that additional treatment facilities had been identified which may be able to accept wastewater from GRP Madison. We also asked for further evaluation of any potential downstream impacts to robust redhorse fish or its habitat. They have not yet completed and submitted this analysis for EPD review.”
An online public hearing on the application was held March 2, with 25 people voicing concerns about the potential discharges and asking the EPD to deny the permit.
