The votes are being cast while the boxes are stacked high in the elections office.
Early voting in the U.S. Presidential Preference Primaries is underway. And Madison County Board of Elections and Registration Chairperson Tracy Dean pleaded again with county commissioners this past week to provide more space for storing county elections equipment. She emailed commissioners about a lack of space, providing pictures of the crowded office space, then appearing before the board Monday, March 2 to seek help.
“I am sending you pictures of our new elections equipment,” wrote Dean to the BOC Feb. 28. “These pictures show only the equipment that is to be stored at our office. The other location (CID “criminal investigations division” building) is already full with 12 additional tabulator /scanners, stands and poll workers cases and other essential equipment necessary to run an election.”
Dean said she hadn’t heard back from board members after previous pleas.
“I have sent numerous emails (in which some of you ask that I keep you ‘informed’ as to what is happening) regarding my concerns with storage of this equipment,” wrote Dean. “However no one seems to have been interested in even acknowledging them. Just this week arrangements have been made for shelves in the one election room I do have and still not 100 percent sure the electrical capacity of the building is adequate to charge these machines up.”
Dean wrote to the board that she doesn’t feel they’ve done what they need to do to prepare for this year’s elections.
“It is the responsibility of the governing authority to provide a secure and climate controlled location for all voting equipment,” she wrote. “As you can see in the pictures this has not happened. This needs immediate attention as early voting starts Monday morning…and we must still continue to test equipment throughout early voting days the equipment that is deployed on Election Day, March 24.”
Commissioner Brian Kirk responded, saying he thought the issues were being addressed.
“Tracy, I fully support your efforts to properly store this equipment, the voting process and the citizens right to vote,” replied Kirk in an email. “However, we must work as a team and the finger pointing tone of this email with copy outside to the local paper does not in my opinion help to address the problem in a constructive way. I will follow up to better understand the issues, and help to get this resolved.”
Dean responded to Kirk, noting that “this has been an ongoing problem.”
“I have tried to communicate with all parties involved, no one has ever ask me how much space I would need,” wrote Dean. “I found out that equipment would be stored at the CID building by reading the local paper. I am not pointing the finger at anyone and have tried to keep the line of communication open and work as a team, but that is a two-way street. I have always been available to answer any questions and for you to stop by and see for yourself the situation.”
Dean appeared before county commissioners March 2 under “urgent matters.” She told the board that having two storage areas presents serious logistical complications. She said there was nothing that can be done before the March 24 election, but she asked the board to consider moving quickly to add on to the elections office before the May 19 primaries. She said due to storage issues, there are only six voting machines set up in the elections office instead of the planned eight.
Commissioner Derek Doster asked Dean how many voting machines could fit in the commissioners’ meeting room. She said perhaps 20.
No votes were taken after the discussion.
