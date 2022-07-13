A celebration event for a new mural on the south side of the Farmers Market in Comer by Tracy Newton will be held at The Perch at 1926 Madison Street in Comer at 5:30 p.m., Friday, July 22.
Newton, a resident of Jubilee Partners, “will share about the inspiration behind her project, which includes many species of birds from near and far, representing the beautiful diversity of our community,” organizers said.
Some of the leaves on the trees were painted by people who live in and around Comer. The event will be followed by a potluck supper at 6 p.m.
“The image features a broad collection of birds native to North America (especially native to our region; land of the Cherokee, Yuchi, and Muscogee), as well as birds native to Burma, Thailand, Central America, and other homelands of many Comer residents,” said Newton. “The birds reflect the array of colors and backgrounds in our neighborhood. As the birds flock in from the east at the dawn of a new day, so have many of us migrated to Comer to find rest, renewal, and community. Some birds are perching in the mulberry tree (a fruit tree native to North America, known for attracting a wide variety of birds), some are continuing on their journey, and some are returning. Wherever you are from, and wherever you are on life’s journey, may you find yourself somewhere in this image of hope, peace, and belonging.”
Newton grew up and went to college in Rochester, NY, where she double-majored in art and Spanish at Roberts Wesleyan College.
“I then did some traveling to explore intentional Christian communities, which ultimately led me to Jubilee Partners here in Comer, in 2015,” she said.
She said painting a mural has long been a goal.
“To paint a mural in Comer was something I’d been hoping to do ‘someday’ for several years,” said Newton. “I have delighted in this opportunity to brighten this blossoming corner of our town with the help and support of the community, and pray that it may continue to reflect the spirit of hope, peace, and belonging that is at work among us.”
The Perch is a nonprofit community center that offers an afterschool program, free public events, and rentals for weddings, quinceaneras and other celebrations. Visit theperchcomer.com to learn more. Find more of Newton’s artwork at “Art by Tracy Lou” on Facebook and learn more about Jubilee Partners at www.jubileepartners.org
