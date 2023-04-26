While the school system’s unallocated reserves are healthy, Superintendent Michael Williams and his staff warned the Madison County Board of Education to look ahead and plan for increasing costs.
Williams reported last Friday morning in a budget work session for the 2024 fiscal year that the unassigned fund balance, or the funds not designated for spending in the current fiscal year, will increase $500,000 to at least $18.5 million by the end of this year. The fund has increased over $12.5 million since 2020, largely due to Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) funding as part of the Federal CARES Act for COVID relief.
The schools leader reminded the group the state suggests that districts reserve 16-to-20 percent of their budget for unforeseen expenses. District 2 board member Dan Lampe identified the projected fund balance is closer to 30 percent of the tentative budget plans.
Even with the positive financial position, Williams encouraged the board to look toward a possible economic downturn, future facilities needs, inflation, and state-mandated expenditures as budget pressures for the next few years.
The superintendent’s office noted that it has not yet received its allotment figures when projecting the budget suggestions, but the preliminary budget on Friday totaled over $66 million with revenues projected at about $65 million. Williams indicated he had been told by tax commissioner Lamar Dalton to expect at minimum a three-percent increase in the overall tax digest for next year.
The system’s budget faces a few new costs that push the numbers higher than last year.
First are the unfunded state mandated increases in expenditures. These include over $1 million in salary increases. Certified staff will receive a $2,000 increase in salary. Nutrition, nursing, and transportation staff will see 5.1 percent increases in pay. Increasing salaries also mean ballooning retirement funds and FICA (Federal Insurance Contributions Act) matching funds for the county. Health insurance costs are to balloon by almost $4 million, and services for students with social, emotional, and/or behavioral challenges will gain an extra $300,000 next year.
These costs do not include inflationary pressures of other purchases within the county system.
Another budget pressure is the funding equation that grants tax dollars from the state. Increases in property values increased the property tax base. However, because of the boost in values, the county no longer qualifies for extra funding provided by the state for low-wealth counties.
“Madison County is not considered a low-wealth district anymore, so low-wealth funding is not an option for us anymore,” Williams explained. These funds would have been available to renovate or make much needed improvements to aging schools, like Ila Elementary.
While Williams didn’t recommend increasing the millage rate to combat both the cost and revenue pressures, he reminded the board multiple times that the option exists.
The board voted last year to reduce the millage rate to 15.49. Williams also pointed out that the board had removed its bond millage in 2012. The state maximum for that rate is 2.0. Williams suggested that the board consider reinstating that rate to help offset future costs to facilities. A bond millage is a separate assessment from the SPLOST funds from sales tax and general school tax.
•Proposed operating budget: $66.1 million (Revenues — State: $42.5 million, local: $18.67 million; other — federal/state grants: $4.2)
•How funds are used in Madison County (proposed 2023-24): Instruction and support: 78.7%; administration: 8.4%; business support services: 1.84%; maintenance and transportation: 11.06%
•Salary increases: $1,344,160 ($2,000 for certified, 5.1% for school nutrition, nurses and transportation, 5% for classified)
•Unassigned fund balance: FY2018 — $3,389,535; FY2019 — $4,301,484; FY2020 — $5,927,137; FY2021 — $13,776,887; FY2022 — $17,969,470; FY2023 — $18,469,470
•FICA/TRS (retirement) increase: $252,400
•Health insurance increase: $3,977,720
•Georgia Network for Educational Therapeutic Support (GNETS) increase: $300,000
•Equalization funds declining: With Madison County’s property value increases over the past two years, the school system is getting less “equalization” funding from the state that levels the playing field between wealthy and poor counties. The system received $6,996,400 in 2021. That funding is projected at $4,638,610 in 2024, down $2,357,790
