The eyes of the nation will be on Georgia Jan. 5 as voters Peach State voters determine whether Republicans or Democrats will control the Senate.
Republican incumbent David Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff, and Republican Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the unfinished term of Johnny Isakson, faces Democrat Raphael Warnock.
Republican incumbent Bubba MacDonald also faces Democrat Daniel Blackman for a seat on the Public Service Commission.
Early voting was scheduled to continue at the county elections office through 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 31. Voters will need to go to their designated voting precinct on election day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
A secure drop box is located at the county office for absentee ballots and any other election material.
