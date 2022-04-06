Jamie Fahrney is Colbert Elementary School’s new principal.
He was hired last week by the Madison County Board of Education and will officially start his new job July 1. But the Dade County High School principal says he is already getting to know the school. He visited the school last week and plans to spend part of his spring break next week in Colbert.
“I’ll be in contact and trying to make as many trips as I can,” he said. “I definitely want to get in the classrooms before the end of the year. I want to sit down and talk to teachers about what’s going well, what they would like to see changed, how I can support them, that kind of thing. So it’s not coming in blind in July with no teachers there to talk to.”
Fahrney, who has served as a high school principal for five years, was principal of Davis Elementary School in Dade County in north Georgia from 2011 to 2017, helping the school raise its CCRPI (College and Career Ready Performance Index) rating from 60 to 91.2 during his tenure and earning the 2017 Dade County “Educator of the Year.” Prior to that, he was an assistant principal at Central High School from 2009-2011 and a teacher, coach and administrative assistant at Douglas County High School from 2003 to 2009, earning the honor of Douglas County “Teacher of the Year” in 2005.
He received his bachelor’s degree in political science in 1998 from Georgia State, his master’s degree in social science education from the University of Georgia in 2000 and his specialist degree in education leadership from the University of West Georgia in 2009.
Fahrney and his wife, Rachel, have two daughters, Zuri, a rising sophomore, and Ellonie, who will be a Pre-K student next year. He said he had the opportunity to be a principal for his older daughter and looks forward to the same with his younger child.
Fahrney said he is excited to join the Madison County School System.
“It’s just the opportunity to work with a premier school district to be honest with you,” he said.
The new Colbert principal said working with elementary school students is a joy.
“You get to work with them when they’re young and they’re full of hope, and you work to keep them loving school and get them ready for middle school,” he said, adding that he enjoyed the energy level and enthusiasm he’s already seen at Colbert Elementary School.
OTHER ACTIONS
Other personnel actions approved by the county school board last week include:
•Central office: hire Allison Clarke to replace J. Wynn as the assistant special education director
•Danielsville: approve Ashley Wix as a long-term substitute for M. Adams, effective April 22
•Hull-Sanford: hire Sarah Maloney to replace M. Coley as an ISI teacher
•Madison County High School: approve Shirley Nix as a substitute for J. Cawthorn, April 1-29.
•Madison County Middle School: approve transfer of Sarah Holmes to elementary ag teacher
•Resignations: Seth Bell, history teacher, wrestling coach; Thomas Cawthon, art teacher (also leave without pay April 11-May 27); Dwight Eberhart, grounds technician; Tracy Hebenton, school counselor; Dan Lampe, teacher; Madison Lord, after-school worker; Kayla Poss, paraprofessional; Samuel Simpson, paraprofessional; Jake Slusher, MCHS construction teacher; Laura Smith, choir and guitar director; Michelle Vincent, paraprofessional
•Retirement: Kam Bennett, teacher; Ma-Chel Berrian, school nutrition; Stanton Robertson, Spanish teacher; Lisa Swaim, paraprofessional
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.