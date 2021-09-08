The 73rd Madison County Agricultural Fair will be held at the Comer Fairgrounds Sept. 21-25.
The annual event, which is sponsored by the Comer Lions Club, includes livestock shows, music, rides, exhibits, nightly drawings, a variety of food and more.
The 2021 Madison County Agricultural Fair Entertainment Schedule is: Ramblin’ Country, 7 p.m., Sept. 21; Bluegrass Confidential 7 p.m., Sept. 22; Country River Band 7 p.m., Sept. 23; Ronnie Pittman and Big Daddy’s Band 7:30, Sept. 24; Grains of Sand Band 7:30 p.m., Sept. 25.
All shows are included in gate entrance fee of $5.
“Be sure to keep your ticket stub and deposit half in the barrel at the prize tent for nightly drawings,” organizers said. “You must be 18 or older and you must be present to win.”
The Saturday matinee will open at noon and close at 4 p.m. Gate admission is $1 for ages 15 and under.
The Madison County Fair Association is currently accepting applications for vendors for this year’s fair.
“Please come out and support your local vendor,” fair officials said.
For more information, call Angie McGinnis at 706-540-0404 or email her at Angie.McGinnis@piedmont.org.
