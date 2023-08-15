The Danielsville Farmers Market will host a special market celebration to cap off its first market season on Saturday, Aug. 26.
“Thank you for an incredible first season — let’s celebrate,” the organizers’ flyer reads. “Your favorite market vendors will be joined by local businesses and community groups, food and drink, and music.”
The market will be held at Memorial Park, 91 Albany Ave., with extended hours from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. The Chick-fil-A food truck, sponsored by Madison County Ace Hardware, will be serving from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Health and safety events as well as community organizations and businesses will be on-site, including the Danielsville Police Department who will be offering car seat checks.
All vendor fees are donated to the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter. So far to date, the Danielsville Farmers Market has donated roughly $3,998 to the shelter.
The market showcases local Georgia-made products and their makers. The market includes bakers, farmers, meat producers, florists, artists selling a variety of wares and more.
