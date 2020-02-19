A lawsuit against Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) has been dismissed in federal court.
Three firms — Five on Fifty, Gate Industries and Southern Film Regional Center-Atlanta — sued F. Raymon Bean, David Shaffer, Jeffrey Kuehr, Greenfuels Energy and its subsidiary, Georgia Renewable Power (GRP), which has four power plants, including facilities in Madison and Franklin counties.
The plaintiffs were hired to assist in a complex federal application process in which the power plant owners were seeking foreign investment. The plaintiffs maintained that GRP officials misrepresented the capabilities of their power plants while seeking foreign investment, then terminated the plaintiffs for pointing out the factual problems in their application for funding assistance. The plaintiffs sought $9 million in compensation in the civil Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) case in the U.S. Northern District of Georgia Court in Atlanta.
United States District Judge Michael Brown threw the case out Feb. 10. He said the plaintiffs were given a chance to provide better evidence of their allegations but that they failed to do so. The judge wrote that the plaintiffs failed to offer enough specificity to back up their claims that GRP officials acted fraudulently toward them.
“The Court has already given plaintiffs a chance to amend their complaint,” wrote Brown in his dismissal of the case initially filed in September 2016. “Plaintiffs wasted that opportunity by largely repleading the same deficient allegations with added words here and there rather than addressing the problems identified by the Court. The Court refuses to grant them another chance, particularly in the light of the fact that plaintiffs’ conduct suggests it would be futile to do so.”
The judge said questions remain unanswered.
“What information was fraudulently misrepresented or omitted?” he wrote. “Who made those misrepresentations? And to which of the plaintiffs were they made? How and when did these misrepresentations take place? Plaintiffs’ amended complaint leaves these questions unanswered.”
Thomas Grant, the plaintiff’s attorney, said his clients are not satisfied with the ruling.
“We disagree with the ruling and will file a motion for reconsideration,” said Grant.
GRP officials declined to comment until all appeals are concluded.
