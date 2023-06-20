Red Canna Park, formerly known as Colbert Community Park, is getting revamped after the site has largely become underused and neglected.
The 21-acre site saw its heyday in the 1970s and could use renovation to be utilized in the best way possible for the area’s growing community.
The Colbert City Council budgeted to get the project going last year and the Red Canna Park Committee, who recently started a 501c3, has been tasked with creating the new vision. The committee has been working with Smith Planning Group out of Watkinsville to redesign the site.
In a presentation to the Madison County Rotary Club last week, committee president Josh Combs said the revamped park would take full advantage of the site, provide recreation facilities for the Colbert side of the county, give kids a safe place to play away from the busy traffic corridor and act as another location for community events.
“I would really like to try to take something that’s kind of got a little bit of tradition there but has been neglected by city officials over the past 20 years, and really revamp it and turn it into something that the community could use and that the community wants,” he said.
The finalized plan includes a pavilion, perimeter walking trail, multi-use field, ADA-accessible playground, fenced-in dog park, skate park, updated restrooms and convertible courts for tennis, basketball and pickleball.
According to Combs, the ADA-accessible playground and dog park are key as there aren’t really features like them in Madison County.
The work would be done in two phases, with phase two only being the courts and skate park.
Both phases could be complete in two or three years once funding is ready, Combs said.
The project is slated to cost just under a million and the committee would like for it to be donation-funded as much as possible. The city’s funding gets the project through the “invisible groundwork” of design and survey phases. Plumbing, grading and electrical have already been secured by in-kind donations.
The committee is also recruiting members to help with a variety of social media and fundraising efforts.
For more information about the project, visit the Red Canna Park Facebook page.
