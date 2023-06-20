Concept

2022 conceptual plan

 Photo submitted

Red Canna Park, formerly known as Colbert Community Park, is getting revamped after the site has largely become underused and neglected.

The 21-acre site saw its heyday in the 1970s and could use renovation to be utilized in the best way possible for the area’s growing community.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.