One of Carlton's historic homes burned early Sunday, Oct. 20. And the blaze is being investigated as suspicious.
Four fire departments — Carlton, Collins, Comer and Colbert — responded to the fully involved blaze, which was called in by a passerby on Hwy. 72. The century-old house, at 1474 South Railroad Avenue, was newly unoccupied, with the tenant having moved out the day before. No one was injured in the firefighting response.
According to a report with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Carlton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Smith found the fire suspicious and requested an investigator to the scene. The homeowner had suffered a stroke a couple of years ago and had been lived at the residence again for approximately one year. On Oct. 19, the homeowner moved to an assisted living facility. The homeowner’s sister said they were unable to secure the residence upon leaving it on Oct. 19. Smith also stated there was power to the residence at the time of the fire, but the gas had been turned off. Sheriff Michael Moore responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.