Charles and Junne Temple

Charles and Junne Temple are pictured at the Danielsville Christmas Festival Saturday.

 Photo courtesy of Libby Loftis

His name is Charles Temple, but most people know him as “Frog.”

That nickname dates back to Temple’s childhood when he worked at his father’s cotton gin just north of the current roundabout in Danielsville.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.