His name is Charles Temple, but most people know him as “Frog.”
That nickname dates back to Temple’s childhood when he worked at his father’s cotton gin just north of the current roundabout in Danielsville.
“Cotton was stacked behind the warehouse and they had to get samples off of them,” said Temple. “My daddy took them to the cotton mill and they graded them. And they set me up on top of the cotton bales and I jumped from one bale to the other.”
Charles hopped from bale to bale, getting the samples, and became “Frog” in the process. He said he was about 10 or 12 at the time.
Temple is 81 now, and he and his wife, Junne, are celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary this week. On Saturday, Temple served as the City of Danielsville’s first-ever Grand Marshal for its annual Christmas festival. It was an honor city leaders say is well deserved. Temple has been a go-to for many in times of need and has helped the city and county’s public safety services with many hours of volunteer work over the years.
Council member Steve Russum proposed the establishment of the Grand Marshal for the city and said “Frog” was the logical choice for the initial honor.
“He’s always been a figure for everybody to look up to,” said Russum. “He’s been there for us. He’s just been a family friend and been here for the city and the county. He’s had countless times of being a pallbearer over the years.”
Danielsville council member Libby Loftis said Temple’s knowledge of the city is encyclopedic.
“I’m not old-school Danielsville, but I do know when he comes to our meetings, he actually knows more about Danielsville and its history than most of us,” she said. “He can tell us a lot about who owned property from people that owned it three times before that. He knows a lot about the history of Danielsville and even the infrastructure of Danielsville, too. I think everybody knows the name Frog Temple. Even if you don’t know Frog Temple, you know the name Frog Temple.”
Temple initially worked for his father at his cotton gin. He served in the Army for two years, and while he was in the Army, his dad’s cotton gin burned down in 1961. He said the old cement slab for the gin is still at the roundabout behind “The Pig.”
Temple drove a truck for a dozen years, making countless treks to Chicago and Miami, then worked for a company doing pipeline maintenance, before spending 24 years as the county’s road superintendent, retiring in 2012.
He has many memories about the people of Danielsville and the happenings around town over the decades. Temple served over 30 years as a volunteer fireman for the city. He remembers his early days helping with local firefighting.
“I started with the police chief, Mr. Doris Baker,” said Temple. “I used to help him a little bit when he had to go out with the fire truck. First one thing, then another, pull hoses and then he started to Mr. Regan Colquitt’s the deputy sheriff’s house, which had caught on fire and he (Baker) started the fire truck and the fire truck broke down, and I happened to be coming around the courthouse on my daddy’s tractor. And I pushed the fire truck with the tractor to the fire.”
Temple also spent years working with EMS and Rescue in Madison County, responding to emergencies. He said he began that work after he and Junne lost their 6-year-old daughter, Tricia, in a car accident on Jan. 6, 1978. The couple said the pain of that loss has never gone away, but the two bonded together and Junne says Charles is her “earthly rock.”
“He is the one I can always count on for whatever the purpose,” she said.
She said she’s had to share him with the city and the county over the years, as he’s taken off at all hours of the night to respond to wrecks, fires and other emergencies to help others in moments of need.
The Temples also have a son, Eric, and granddaughter, Erin. “Frog” was the youngest child of the late PD and Elizabeth Temple. His three siblings have passed on, too.
“Back when I was a kid I rode a tri-bike, one of those three-wheeled tricycles, up and down the street (in Danielsville),” he said.
Temple said the town looked similar to what it does today.
“It looks pretty close to the same, but it doesn’t operate the same,” he said. “You had a good many little stores and things back then in town, the groceries and stuff that old people, like Mr. Earl Glenn, had a store on the corner and he was the only store that had fresh meat. He was an electrician and sometimes he sold all kinds of appliances and stuff.”
Temple said a hospital was once planned for Danielsville, but the doctor leading the effort died in a hunting accident, and the hospital never opened, with the building burning down. He said he misses Culberson’s Garage and J.O. Phillips Filling Station and a number of other businesses that were in town over the years.
He said the way of life around Danielsville has certainly changed in his lifetime, with people back then relying on themselves for food much more so than now.
“We growed our own meat, killed a cow, killed pigs,” he said. “We all hunted. I had to get up and milk cows before I went to school.”
Danielsville Mayor said Temple, or “Frog,” is very valuable to Danielsville and Madison County.
“Charles Temple has been an indispensible member of this community,” said Wideman. “His depth of information of past history is just about unmatched. It’s been a great measure to know him in the time I’ve known him.”
