Seniors came to the stage at the conclusion of the recent Madison/Franklin Foothills graduation ceremony to offer thanks to the staff for supporting them during their journey to graduation.
“The hype and enthusiasm you show each student is amazing,” one graduate said. “I started my Foothills journey because of my daughter who is 10 years old, who told me she didn’t want to go to school any more. I wanted to show my kids you can succeed. When I started this, my daughter’s grades improved from 60s to 80s.”
At the end of the graduation ceremony, held at Madison County High School, the students were given the option, as is the case at all Foothills graduation ceremonies, to come to the podium and speak. They could offer thanks to those who helped them on their journey and share their experience at Foothills.
The students who spoke all offered heart-felt thanks to their mentors, teachers and other staff members at Foothills, as well as their families.
One graduate said, “I appreciate my family and what Foothills has done. I will be the only one on my Dad’s side of the family who has graduated and I appreciate all of you and what you have done for me.”
One young lady said, “Thank you to the Madison County staff. They are very supportive. I didn’t think I would graduate by May but they were so helpful.”
TOP GRADUATE
Corey Carr was recognized as the top site honor graduate at the Madison/Franklin graduation ceremony. He was not present as he enlisted in the Marines and is now in basic training at Parris Island, S.C. His speech was read by Kara Waldrop, who shared that he said, “One of the most special attributes about Foothills is the supportive and hard-working faculty.”
“Each staff member I met cared not only about my high school education but also about my life-goals and my over-all well-being,” Carr said. “I felt very encouraged and honestly loved by the Foothills staff. My advice for future and current students is simple; don’t give up. Always try to pursue your goals. You only receive the greatest if you give the most.”
AWARDS GIVEN
The following awards were given at the graduation ceremony: Corey Carr, top honor graduate award; and Caleb Drake, second highest grade point average award.
Other students on the program were: Denisha Sims, who led the pledge; Ava Lord, who introduced special guests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.