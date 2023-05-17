Foothills

Foothills is still standing. That’s one of the big, local takeaways from the 2023 Georgia legislative session. Students who attend the evening high school on the Madison County High School campus shouldn’t see much change in the services they receive.

Foothills Education Charter High School has been touted by local educators for years for reducing the teen dropout rate and providing youth with an alternative environment to traditional high school, where students can work at their own pace toward a high school diploma while developing job skills.

Locations

