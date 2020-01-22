Retired Madison County Magistrate Judge Harry Rice spoke of the need for unity as a polarized society remains soaked in partisan hostilities.
Rice was the featured speaker at the Madison County Pastors and Laymen’s Fellowship hosted its 16th-annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration Jan. 20 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Hull.
“Today, the division gap between the political parties grows further and further apart, like two magnets pushing against each other, polar opposites, not just in our country but across the globe,” he said. “Although it may see that it’s the most divided in our nation’s history, there are those of you sitting here today who have seen a time when the politics of this nation were even so much more divided than today.”
Rice was talking about the Civil Rights era of the 1960s.
“I am referring to an era in which lived the man this day is set aside to honor,” said Rice. “In today’s world of division we must remember that endurance occurred yesterday — and we will make it through these perilous times today. The only way our leaders on both sides of the aisle can accomplish anything to benefit the people is to unify.”
The former judge said he is disturbed by the inability of people to civilly talk through their differences.
“We can barely think and talk,” he said. “Instead of being partnerships, we are becoming a collection of hostile identity groups, each blaming others.”
Rice talked about the importance of identifying specific unifying goals, of promoting reading and education, of people surrounding themselves with positive influences, not negative, adding that people “become a product of your environment — what and who you are exposed to.”
“You can’t reach your goals and dreams without these topics I laid out,” said Rice, who was introduced by county Clerk of Court Katie Cross. “The byproduct of pursuit, unification, reading, surrounding, unity and education is action,” he said. “No dream is too big or small and there is nothing we can’t achieve if we employ unity in action.”
Rice talked about the late Ches McCartney, the “Goat Man,” who died in 1998 after spending many years traveling across the country and learning about people why spreading the Gospel of Jesus. Rice talked of the “Goat Man’s” learning, character, faith and freedom.
Rice read a quote from MLK about the equality of all men as established in the Declaration of Independence.
“The first saying we notice in this dream is an amazing universalism,” said the late Dr. King. “It doesn’t say, ‘some men.’ It says ‘all men.’ It doesn’t say, ‘all white men.’ It says ‘all men,’ which includes black men. It does not say, ‘all Gentiles.’ It says, ‘all men,’ which includes Jews. It doesn’t say, ‘all Protestants.’ It says, ‘all men,’ which includes Catholics. It doesn’t even say ‘all theists and believers.’ It says, ‘all men,’ which includes humanists and agnostics.”
But Rice also spoke of the importance of seeking guidance from a higher power.
“What could we accomplish by asking God for wisdom and guidance?” he said. “Where could we go by simply unifying, using God and church as our basis? What would the Goat Man say?”
The MLK service included gospel singing by the Madison County Pastors and Laymen’s Fellowship Choir. Several individuals were also recognized, including Shelia Collins, who received the “Community Service Award,” and John Hart Reed, who received the “Lifetime Achievement Award.” Terry Willoughby was honored for his service to the Pastors and Laymen’s Fellowship, and two students — Danielle Bates and Isaiah Freeman — were recognized for receiving scholarships from the group.
