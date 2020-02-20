Former Madison County deputy Trey Adams, who admitted to shooting a man he believed was having an affair with his wife, has been indicted on felony murder charges in Clarke County.
Adams, 32, was charged with murder after Benjamin Lloyd Cloer, 26, Athens, was found shot multiple times Nov. 10 in the 6000 block of Old Jefferson Road. Cloer, a University of Georgia graduate student, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Adams was indicted Feb. 4 on charges of malice murder, felony murder, first-degree home invasion, two counts of aggravated assault and two firearm possession charges, court records show.
The former deputy admitted to the shooting on a call to Clarke County 911. He gave the dispatcher his location, then said: “I just shot somebody…My wife cheated on me and I couldn’t take it.”
While speaking with the dispatcher, Adams said his wife was in the driveway and that he didn’t shoot her.
“She’s in the driveway,” said Adams. “I didn’t shoot her. I shot the guy. I couldn’t stop myself. I caught her cheating. He ran away. I don’t even know if I hit him. I don’t know which way. If you’re looking at the front of the house, he went to the right. I was about to go look for him.”
The Clarke County dispatcher tells Adams to stay where he is. She asks where the gun is.
“It’s in my hand,” he said.
“Can you put it down?” the dispatcher asks.
Adams replied that he wouldn’t.
“No, I’m going to kill myself,” he said. “I can’t go to jail for the rest of my life. I was a deputy sheriff with Madison County. I can’t go to jail for the rest of my life….Can I ask you something? Have y’all got a 911 call from him yet? Is he OK?”
Adams can be heard on the recording hollering out to Cloer: “If you’re there, I’m sorry!”
He is then heard hollering to his wife: “I’m turning myself in. No matter what, I always loved you. You didn’t love me.”
Adams’ co-workers at the sheriff’s office were stunned by the incident.
“No one had any idea that he would do something like this or that anything was wrong,” said Sheriff Michael Moore after the incident. "...Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family."
Shortly after the incident, Chief Deputy Jeffrey Vaughn said Adams came to the sheriff’s office from Statesboro and “was given high recommendations from that agency, adding that the department never had to discipline him and that he was a “model employee.”
“Trey was assigned to the patrol division as a deputy sheriff and had never had a single complaint for any type of use of force,” said Vaughn. “To be honest, we are all blown away by this reaction to a ‘crime of passion.’ At any rate we do not justify or sympathize Trey’s actions for this horrific offense. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family.”
Adams is scheduled to appear again in court March 10.
