A former Madison County deputy was sentenced Monday to life in prison for the murder of Benjamin Lloyd Cloer, a University of Georgia graduate student, in November 2019 in Athens.
Winford “Trey” Terrell Adams, 34, pleaded guilty in an Athens-Clarke County courtroom Monday to felony murder and one count of aggravated assault in the killing of the 26-year-old. He was sentenced to life in prison for murder and 10 years for aggravated assault.
Cloer was found shot multiple times at his home at the 6000 block of Old Jefferson Road Nov. 10, 2019. Adams thought his wife was having an affair with the victim. The Athens Banner Herald reported that “medics could not reach him (Cloer) for an extended period due to Adams barricading himself in the house and keeping police at bay with his firearms, including a shotgun.”
Cloer’s family members attended the Clarke County hearing and testified about the devastation they faced with the loss of their loved one. They said Cloer was having a cookout with friends from his job at UGA and Charlotte Adams arrived early. Cloer was three weeks from graduating with a degree in artificial intelligence, a degree awarded to him posthumously by UGA.
“While my son was lying there in a pool of his own blood flowing and removing the life from his body, you kept medical first responders at bay, worried only about yourself and having to confront the consequences of your actions,” said Steve Cloer to Adams in court Monday, as reported by Wayne Ford of The Athens Banner Herald. “When you pulled that trigger you sentenced me to life, with a huge burden of grief to carry with me every minute of every day for the rest of my life. You gave the same sentence to Lloyd’s mother, to his grandmother, to his sister.”
