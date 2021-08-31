Former Madison County High School Spanish teacher and soccer coach Daniel Joyner is being mourned in Georgia and Florida after his passing Aug. 29 at the age of 36.
Joyner’s obituary states that he died after a brief illness in the home of a family member.
Osceola County High School in central Florida, where he was employed, announced his death to students and staff, remembering him as a special educator.
“Mr. Joyner was an amazing Spanish teacher, soccer coach, and one of our school deans,” the school posted. “He was loved by our kids and he loved them just as much. Mr. Joyner knew all of our students’ first and last names, and it was our ongoing joke that all we needed to do was describe the student, and he knew everything about them; he was that invested and dedicated to our kids.”
Joyner is being remembered locally, too.
Madison County High School Athletic Director Mike Haynes said Joyner, who attended Oconee County High School and the University of Georgia, was a joy to be around.
“He was a very good coach and the kids loved him,” said Haynes. “He was a very kind man. He had a great sense of humor and I never saw him in a bad mood.”
Madison County teacher Trevor Mangan said he was shocked and saddened to learn of Joyner’s passing.
“I had the pleasure of coaching soccer with Joyner for a year, and he took over the varsity program when I stepped down as head coach in 2012,” said Mangan. “Joyner was one of the most beloved teachers that I remember during my 15 years at Madison County High School; students absolutely loved him, and the impact he made on countless students in our community was seen in the huge outpouring of grief and gratitude that I saw on social media this weekend from our graduates. He is and will be missed by the many who knew him.”
MCHS teacher Dallas Cowne said “Joyner was a gifted educator in countless ways — innovative with instruction, tireless with after-school efforts, and consistently professional.”
“But what truly separated him from so many ordinary teachers was his ability to connect with kids,” said Cowne. “There are dozens of videos of him, bright smile on his face, dancing in the classroom or DJ’ing at prom, and while that’s a fun and easy connection, the real impact he made in the lives of his students was through genuine conversations, words of advice and encouragement, and sentiments of love and appreciation, both in the form of letters and in hugs. Nothing mattered more to him in his days at MCHS than his kids. There were so many students at MCHS who enjoyed their high school experience solely due to their interaction with Mr. Joyner. There are men and women in our community who graduated from high school and even college because Joyner made them believe they could. His impact on the lives of the young men and women of Madison County is immeasurable, and his legacy will remain an inspiration to us all."
Former students paid tribute, as well.
“By far my favorite and sweetest teacher ever,” wrote Mayra Salas “He always made sure I was doing my best and pushing to be my best. He will greatly be missed.”
Former student Ben Sartain posted: “Daniel Joyner was one of my favorite teachers in high school. It breaks my heart to hear of his passing. I’ll never forget the days spent learning Spanish and him getting frustrated at me asking questions in English. He made a positive impact on my life and I’m sure the lives of many others at Madison County High School.”
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Ruth Joyner and son, Kelly James Joyner. Also, his parents, Lynn and Lisa Joyner and sister Kayla; paternal grandparents, Jack and Margaret Joyner, all of Watkinsville, GA; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by maternal grandparents, Ed and Nancy Kennedy.
Joyner’s obituary noted that he was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and proudly served a mission in Montevideo, Uruguay, from 2004 to 2006. He was also proud to be an Eagle Scout.
His family stated: “Daniel never met a stranger. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He truly enjoyed service to others and making people laugh, and there was hardly ever a better dancer on the dance floor, unless his was surrounded by his cousins, who were his best friends. His family was his first priority, and his son was the pride of his life.”
Memories of Joyner can be shared at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/DanielJoyner1/
Monetary donations can be made to his young son and family at https://gofund.me/5fcdef4a
Visitation is set for Thursday, Sept 2, 2021 at from 6-9 p.m. at Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Rd, Watkinsville, GA 30677
The funeral service will be Friday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. at 1080 Julian Dr., Watkinsville GA 30677
The service can be attended virtually at http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/Events/athensgeorgiastake
