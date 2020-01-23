Former Madison County High School science teacher and Foothills Education Charter High School director Andy Felt is scheduled to be arraigned in Madison County Superior Court Feb. 26.
Felt faces two counts of peeping Tom, two counts of invasion of privacy and two counts of photographing underneath an individual’s clothing. His case will go before Judge Lauren Watson.
Felt allegedly used an electronic device to record two victims in a faculty bathroom at Foothills in Danielsville Oct. 22, 2019.
