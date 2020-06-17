Madison County lost two of its long-time leaders Tuesday.
Former Madison County Sheriff Jack Darrell Fortson died in the morning, then long-time Mayor John Waggoner passed away in the evening.
“No words can express what these two individuals have meant to the City of Colbert and Madison County as a whole,” said Colbert Mayor Chris Peck. “Their knowledge of the county and city can’t be replaced. Both served with distinction in their respective roles as leaders in the community.”
Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.