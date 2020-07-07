The Madison County Republican Party will host a forum with the two Republican candidates for Georgia’s 9th Congressional District — Andrew Clyde and State Rep. Matt Gurtler.
These two candidates will be in the runoff election Aug. 11.
The forum will be held Thursday, July 16 at 7 p.m. at the Madison County High School located at 600 Madison Street in Danielsville.
To submit questions for consideration, send an email to madisoncountygagop@gmail.com by July 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.