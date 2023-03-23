The 'Well City'

Hull is known for its city well at Hwy. 72 and Glenn Carrie Road.

The City of Hull has lacked a quorum and been unable to conduct business for months, but that will change after the town holds municipal elections in June.

Northern Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Jeffery Malcom has ordered that an election be held for the City of Hull June 20 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Hull Civic Center, Old Elberton Road, Hull, for three council seats and the mayor’s post.

