The City of Hull has lacked a quorum and been unable to conduct business for months, but that will change after the town holds municipal elections in June.
Northern Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Jeffery Malcom has ordered that an election be held for the City of Hull June 20 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Hull Civic Center, Old Elberton Road, Hull, for three council seats and the mayor’s post.
Qualifying will be held April 10-11 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and April 12 between 9 a.m. and noon at the Madison County Board of Elections office at 20 Albany Avenue, Danielsville.
Positions up for election include:
•Mayor: Currently vacant, for a term beginning upon certification of election until Dec. 31, 2027. The qualifying fee for mayor is $75.
•City Council Post 2: Currently vacant, for a term beginning upon certification of election and ending Dec. 31, 2027. The qualifying fee is $39.
•City Council Post 3: Currently held by John Barber, who has resigned effective April 12, 2023, and who’s term expires Dec. 31, 2025 – for a term beginning upon certification of election and ending Dec. 31, 2025. The qualifying fee is $39.
•City Council Post 4: Currently vacant, for a term beginning upon certification of election and ending Dec. 31, 2027. The qualifying fee is $39.
A hearing was held last week before Judge Malcom to determine how a June 20 election would proceed and the term lengths for each position. The term lengths for the city have been a source of dispute between the former mayor, Paul Walton, and council members Barber and Mike McElroy, who filed suit last year against Walton maintaining that his time as mayor ended when he qualified to run for U.S. Congress last spring. Walton said that no election had been held for his mayoral position and that the city charter stipulated that an elected official in the city holds their position until a replacement is seated.
Judge Malcom recently issued a ruling declaring that Walton is no longer the city’s mayor.
Two members resigned from the council last year, leaving the town without enough officials for a quorum to take any action.
