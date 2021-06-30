Frank May of Hull has announced his candidacy for the District 3 seat on the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
Theresa Bettis recently resigned from that post. And a special election will be held in November to fill the remainder of her term. Qualifying will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Aug. 16-18.
May is a 2002 Madison County High School graduate and a 2007 graduate of the University of Georgia with a degree in political science. After college, he worked in the sales industry for five years before meeting his future wife, Missy. He then pursued a career as an educator, working at MCHS as a para-professional for three years, as well as driving a school bus, while completing a Master's Degree in Special Education from Piedmont College. He taught for two years in Oglethorpe County before returning to MCHS, then on to Hull-Sanford Elementary, where he currently teaches, along with his wife. They have two children, 5 and 3, who are just beginning to be involved in school and in sports at the recreation department.
“I love our county and our community and I am dedicated to doing all I can to help make it the best it can be!” said May. “I am proud that I grew up here and I am excited to raise my family in a community with a wonderful blend of commerce and agriculture, where I can teach them the same values my parents instilled in me: of hard work, having high moral and ethical standards, helping others, and living by the Golden Rule. I am excited to live and work in Hull and hope that I can earn the trust of the voters in District 3 to go to work for you as well! Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.