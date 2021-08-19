Jason Ring of Old Ila Road was home alone when he heard the commotion outside. It was Fred.
Not a person, but a tropical storm system.
“I was in the house upstairs on the third floor when the wind got to whippin’ and I heard boom!” said the lieutenant with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office of severe weather that happened sometime between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m. “It was this piece of a drain bin that came from David Echols’ farm down there. He’s about half, three quarters of a mile. It came that far. It hit my patrol car, come over and hit the house. After I heard that, I thought it was a tree coming down. I ran down the steps and got in the basement, and by the time I got in the basement, it was done.
He looked outside and the family camper was flipped.
“It wasn’t here but two minutes,” said Ring. “It was just that quick, and I looked out and seen the camper flipped. And I was like, well, here we go. These trees were bowed over. I knew with this much damage it was a tornado. It wasn’t no straight-line wind.”
Tropical Depression Fred passed through Madison County Tuesday morning with massive rainfall and a reported tornado, along with strong straight-line winds that left numerous trees down, property damaged and a power outage in Danielsville that led to the early dismissal of Madison County High School, Danielsville Elementary School and the Early Learning Center. Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries.
County 911 director Brenan Baird reported Tuesday morning that a deputy saw a tornado and that “we have pretty extensive damage in the areas around Ila to Rogers Mill to Adams Clarke Road — mostly Hwy. 106 south and Hwy. 98 West.”
County public safety personnel were busy Tuesday cleaning up roads and responding to calls. Between 9 a.m. and noon Tuesday, the 911 center received “road blocked” calls from Holloway Road, Charlie Morris Road, Charlie Bolton Road, Homestead Road, Aderhold Rogers Road, Forest Trail and Hwy. 106 and Hwy. 98.
County school superintendent Michael Williams said that Ila and Hull-Sanford Elementary schools were put on lockdown during the severe weather Tuesday morning. He praised the bus drivers for the work they did Tuesday getting students to school in bad conditions. He noted that when school in Danielsville was let out at 12:30 p.m. due to the power outage, a number of bus drivers had to get high school students home then get to the middle school to pick up students at their regular time.
The bad weather led to a downed power line on Colbert-Danielsville Road behind the high school. Williams said it was a live wire, sparking and smoking. The Danielsville Fire Department blocked the road to traffic until the threat was handled. And students were moved from the ag building to the main building. Lunches were ready to be served when the power went out, so students got lunch, then officials decided to release them afterwards, since it was unclear how long the power would be out. Power was restored shortly after dismissal.
The storm system passed through Georgia Tuesday moving northward and drenching everything in its path.
