It’s Friday the 13th. No Jason, but there is a villain: the coronavirus.
And today is a whirlwind for the Madison County School System as teachers work to prepare what they can for the system’s students for the next two weeks. Specifics will be sent directly to parents and students. Superintendent Michael Williams spoke by phone Friday as he traveled between all seven schools. He said teachers are preparing instructional packets and Google classroom documents for students. And he said the system plans to issue a public statement with some further details. (We will post any announcements as soon as they are received.)
The superintendent said staff will be available to communicate with all students during the two-week hiatus in classes from March 16 to March 30.
School lunches and breakfasts will still be provided out of the high school cafeteria for students in need during the break in class. Drop-off points will be provided. And students will get a lunch and also a meal for the following day’s breakfast.
Williams said the process of disinfecting schools will begin in earnest Wednesday, with everything being cleaned as well as possible with products deemed appropriate for killing COVID-19.
The system will actually continue with PreK registration in the board of education central office (not the Early Learning Center.) Once that registration is completed, those offices will be cleaned March 19. The school system will be cleaned and then closed, with no activity the following week.
Williams said more answers will hopefully become clear in the near future, but much of the country and world is in a wait-and-see mode with the global pandemic, and that’s been a source of stress for many.
“There are a lot of unknown factors and things you just don’t know,” said Williams. “And that heightens fear. But we want to make sure our students and staff are safe. The decision to close for 10 days was not easy at all. It’s been weighing on me, and I worry about the students and parents who may not have childcare. Those thoughts are taken into consideration. But the focus is to be safe. And we’re not worried about what the state determines on the testing window and Georgia Milestones. Those are secondary considerations…Our hope and prayer is for this to be only 10 days and for us to be able to resume on March 30.”
