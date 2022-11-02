Weld Ready students

Madison County Foothills Education Charter High School honored those who completed the Weld Ready certification program Oct. 27. Pictured (L-R) are Camille Garrett, Alyssa Henson, Isaiah Granger, Patrick Dalton, Bobby Bales, Fernando Jaramillo, Timothy Benofsky and Colter Singh. Not pictured are Levi Murray and Patience McCarty.

The number 49 carried a heavy weight in Madison County in 2003. That was the graduation rate that year. Of course, the other 51 percent weren’t just numbers but actual teenagers staring at the job market without a diploma.

Quite a lot has been done locally to turn that dismal number around and give teens hope, not fear, when looking at the future. Madison County’s graduation rate has turned from a source of pain to a point of pride, sitting at 94.7 percent this past year.

