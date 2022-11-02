The number 49 carried a heavy weight in Madison County in 2003. That was the graduation rate that year. Of course, the other 51 percent weren’t just numbers but actual teenagers staring at the job market without a diploma.
Quite a lot has been done locally to turn that dismal number around and give teens hope, not fear, when looking at the future. Madison County’s graduation rate has turned from a source of pain to a point of pride, sitting at 94.7 percent this past year.
That improvement has a lot to do with programs now on the Madison County High School campus. For instance, Madison County established the Broad River College and Career Academy that provides training for various career paths. Madison County is also a host site for Foothills Education Charter High School, a charter school that serves 15 northeast Georgia school districts.
Foothills is joined by the Coastal Plains and Mountain Education schools in Georgia, with the three systems currently serving 7,600 students. The systems have graduated 8,000 students since their inception.
Go to Foothills on the Madison County High School campus, and you’ll see young people working to better their future. It’s high school, but at a different pace and with evening hours. Students have mentors. They’re encouraged to keep going, to not give up.
“The value of a charter school like Foothills is the huge flexibility that we are allowed with the charter, allowing students to have unique educational opportunities that they would not be able to get in traditional high schools,” said Irene Munn, Regional Career Pathway Coordinator for Foothills.
Participating school systems, such as Madison County, provide Foothills with facilities, internet, custodial service and school resource officers, while Foothills — in its own words — “provides an instructional model that meets the needs of students who have dropped out of high school, are at risk of dropping out of high school, or require a non-traditional model to enhance their opportunities for success.”
But the whole setup is in jeopardy if state legislators move forward with implementation of Senate Bill 153, which could eliminate state funding for Foothills and shift it to local taxpayers. Foothills leaders say the potential elimination of a state charter school supplement could effectively shut down Foothills.
Former Madison County assistant superintendent of schools Bonnie Knight, who now works as the finance director for Foothills, offered an overview recently of Foothills’ financial outlook.
She explained that Foothills receives Quality Basic Education (QBE) funding from the state based on student population, as well as a supplemental budget for charter schools. This year’s QBE allotment for Foothills is $9 million. The supplement is $15.8 million. The $15.8 million could be eliminated.
So why?
Knight said that Foothills has been receiving too much from the state for “capital outlay” to cover facility needs. That funding jumped dramatically when Foothills moved its regional office from Madison County to Athens, because the state funding formula took Clarke County’s numbers into account instead of Madison County. The Foothills fund balance was growing and Knight said a new allocation formula was clearly needed.
Foothills raised its hand in class. “Hey, we’re getting too much money here.”
“We started the conversation with the state, saying we need a different formula,” said Knight.
She noted that school districts provide facilities and some services for Foothills, pointing out that Madison County’s “in-kind” contribution amounts to about $2,000 annually per student.
Knight said the state money allotted for facilities needed to be returned and a new allocation system established.
“We want to give you (the state) this money back,” she said. “Create a new formula for us and let us have this partnership (with school systems).”
But a group of legislators saw the excessive money being given to the charter systems and introduced Senate Bill 153 to cut more than what Foothills and the other charter systems expected. Instead of a reduction of the state supplement, the entire the $15.8 million for Foothills could be wiped out, with a new charter model created at a local level with local funding, instead of a state supplement.
“There are some legislators who decided if you have this partnership with local districts, then really it’s the local district’s kids and their responsibility, and if they dropped out of the local school, Madison County should pay for their dropouts,” said Knight.
Foothills is currently a “state attendance zone,” where anyone from across the state could attend Foothills at any of its sites. So, you have Madison County students at Foothill sites outside of the county, and those from outside the county at the Danielsville site. The per-student supplemental funding level across Foothills sites is based on the same state formula, but if the funding is shifted to local systems, then the funding levels across Foothills’ 15 sites would vary based on what each district can allocate, leaving districts with poorer tax bases unable to pay for the services that a Foothills with combined resources for 15 sites can offer. And students would be forced to stay within their district, which may not have the same resources as elsewhere.
Last week, 10 Foothills students were honored in Danielsville for receiving their Weld Ready certification thanks to Foothills’ partnership with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission and Workforce Innovators of America. These students worked for 10 weeks in the evenings to become skilled at welding, while receiving five industry credentials.
“If you got to Workforce Innovators of America and just come off the street, they would charge you $5,000 for the program,” said Munn.
She noted that no single school system could offer such a program to students. She said it takes combined forces. And she said the program is offered by Foothills three-to-four times a year, which helps students get “well-paying jobs critically needed by the industry in this area.”
“There is no way one system can do this on their own,” she said. “We couldn’t do this program (Weld Ready) without partners.”
Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams recently wrote State School Superintendent Richard Woods about his funding concerns for Foothills, asking Woods for continued state support of Foothills.
He noted that Foothills’ is “self-paced and monitored with lower staff-to-student rations.” He said Madison County schools couldn’t offer the services without the collaborative setup and state funding.
“Through the resources Foothills is able to provide, it allows at risk students from diverse backgrounds a chance to receive a high quality education,” wrote Williams. “Madison County Charter School System is currently unable to replicate the services that are provided in the core components of the Foothills model.”
The network schools within the Foothills, Mountain and Coastal Plains systems are asking legislators to keep the state charter status for the schools, “maintain a statewide attendance zone” and to provide a “dependable and equitable funding stream.” They say splintering the state charters into separate local charters would result in “needless replication of services that would be required if each partner school system served as an authorizer.” Foothills is seeking a “sustainable funding solution that includes state and local dollars.”
Knight noted that the U.S. Department of Education awarded Georgia a $38.9 million grant on Oct. 3, 2022 to “support the creation, replication, and expansion of high-quality charter schools.” She said Foothills, Mountain and Coastal Plains systems are cited as examples of what needs expansion, not elimination, to serve more communities.
As part of SB 153, an education study committee was formed to determine appropriate funding levels.
House Representative Rob Leverett of District 33, which includes the southern half of Madison County, spoke this week with a member of that legislative committee and offered some thoughts on SB 153.
“We voted for 153 because we felt it would be better to set up a slightly different delivery model for the services those schools provide, and they do a great job at it,” he said. “This is nothing intend to be critical of them. But we felt it might be better to provide a model that got the local systems a little more involved and engaged, with those schools. I know they are already are in a real sense, but this would also shift it from special state charter schools to local charter schools. That was kind of the idea and we felt that would be better systemically.”
Leverett expressed confidence that there will be an equitable compromise.
“I understand a lot of concerns have been expressed and I think some of the Foothills of the world are worried about what that is going to mean for their funding levels,” he said. “And I think they (the committee) are trying to sort through all that. And my understanding is a lot of legislative personalities are working on some other alternatives within existing frameworks to provide them some alternatives that would be somewhere between what SB 153 proposed and what they (Foothills) currently have now. And that might be more palatable to everybody.”
In the meantime, students at Foothills in Madison County work toward a diploma and a clear career path — with the 49 percent statistic far away in Madison County’s rearview mirror.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.