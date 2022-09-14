The Georgia Court of Appeals will host an event Friday recounting the murder of Colonel Lemuel Penn in Madison County by members of the KKK in the days following the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
"One of our goals with the program is raising awareness of this case, which for some reason does not seem to get the kind of discussion that it deserves," said Georgia Court of Appeals Chief Judge Brian Rickman.
The four-hour seminar will address both state and federal trials, the resulting Supreme Court decision and implications for civil rights overall.
Panelists in include Rickman and Senior Judge Herbert Phipps, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, Penn’s children, members of the prosecutor’s family, and others personally familiar with the crime and subsequent trials. They will gather inside the Nathan Deal Judicial Center in downtown Atlanta to recount the atmosphere surrounding the case.
Continuing legal education credit is being offered for the event, which will be livestreamed on Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.
Phipps recalled being just 22 miles south in Athens at the time Klansmen shot and killed the Bronze Star recipient in July 1964.
“He was a colonel who had been in Fort Benning for training,” Phipps said, while discussing his judicial background with a group gathered at the intermediate appellate court in July. “He was driving back home to D.C. where he was an assistant school superintendent.”
Local Ku Klux Klan members spotted Penn driving with two other Black Reserve officers in Athens, and began tailing their vehicle until reaching the Broad River bridge on Hwy. 172 in Madison County.
“They followed him into the next county and pulled up beside him and killed him,” Phipps said.
Having grown up hearing about Penn’s murder and its aftermath, Rickman organized the event as an opportunity for the court and members of the public to reflect, acknowledge and become informed.
“In July 1964, the murder of Col. Lemuel Penn by members of the Ku Klux Klan left three children without a father,” Rickman tweeted while publicizing the event. “They lost their mother within a year, as well.
According to organizers, the seminar will examine the state court trial that resulted in the KKK members being acquitted of Penn’s murder, as well as the subsequent federal trial that became the first federal criminal prosecution under the Civil Rights Act.
Panelists will also breakdown the resulting U.S. Supreme Court decision in United States v. Guest in which the high court determined that a criminal conspiracy affecting an individual’s right of free interstate passage violated the law. In its opinion, the Supreme Court affirmed the ability of the government to apply criminal charges to private conspirators, who with assistance from a state official, deprive a person of rights secured by the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution.
The panel discussion is also expected to address the implications of Penn’s murder and its litigation on civil rights overall.
“I had some racist experiences in Athens just days before he was killed,” Phipps recalled.
With in-person attendance at the Georgia Court of Appeals courtroom limited to judges, justices and court staff, Rickman encouraged those interested in attending to do so remotely. He said the intermediate appellate court would post a link entitled, “The Murder of Colonel Lemuel Penn” on its website beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 16.
