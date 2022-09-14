The Georgia Court of Appeals will host an event Friday recounting the murder of Colonel Lemuel Penn in Madison County by members of the KKK in the days following the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

"One of our goals with the program is raising awareness of this case, which for some reason does not seem to get the kind of discussion that it deserves," said Georgia Court of Appeals Chief Judge Brian Rickman.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.