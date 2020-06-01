The Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) has announced changes to its COVID-19 daily status report, effective June 2.
“These changes are designed to make the dashboard more user-friendly while providing an accurate picture of COVID-19 in Georgia,” said DPH officials.
The changes to the “Daily Status Report” include:
•Once daily updates at 3 p.m. to allow time to process and validate laboratory
and case reports.
•Reordering the display of key summary metrics as follows: Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths, ICU Admissions.
•A breakdown of the total number of molecular (PCR) tests, the total number
of serology tests, and the number of positives and percentage of positives for each test type.
•Revised charts of key demographics that more clearly present data.
•Improved usability of charts and refinements to labeling and supporting
documentation of the data.
For information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.