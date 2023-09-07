The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT recently announced a call for new applications for Phase 7 of the Roadside Enhancement and Beautification Council (REBC) Grant program. The mission of the REBC Grant program is to provide funding for enhancement and beautification projects along Georgia’s roadsides.
Any organization, local government, or state agency may apply for grants (maximum $50,000) for landscape enhancement of the state right-of-way that involves the local community and displays the right-of-way in an attractive manner promoting further pride in Georgia. Awarded grant funds may be used for landscape plant material, sod, topsoil, mulch and labor costs associated with the approved items. The REBC requires the use of Georgia Grown materials for projects, when available.
The REBC will review the applications and make their award recommendations to the Georgia DOT Commissioner. The REBC is comprised of representatives from various organizations and agencies appointed by the Governor including the Outdoor Advertising Association of Georgia, Sierra Club, Garden Club of Georgia, Georgia Wildlife Federation, Georgia Conservancy, UGA College of Environment and Design, House and Senate Transportation Committee Chairpersons and the Georgia DOT Deputy Commissioner.
Since 2008, the Georgia DOT has awarded 142 grants totaling more than $4.5 million dollars for the grant program to governments and civic groups around the state. The grant program uses revenue from contributory value fees paid by outdoor advertising companies for vegetation removal in front of outdoor advertising signs. Funds from the grants are allocated towards purchasing and installing plant material on state route rights-of-way throughout Georgia.
All applicants will be notified by mail with the results of the awards and the REBC webpage will be updated with a list of grant recipients. Awards are anticipated to be announced in the spring of 2024.
